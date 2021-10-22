4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $719,900

Classic with flair, Buena Vista 2 story on large cul de sac lot with finished walk out lower level space. 4 BR's, 3 1/2 baths, main level bedroom with full bath. Primary suite on 2nd level with totally renovated bath and closet. Great room with stone fireplace, stunning foyer, gracious large dining room, den with wall of built ins. Remodeled kitchen with all the amenities including dine in space with views of large deck area and sweeping lawn. All bedrooms generously sized. Fantastic laundry room with built ins, granite countertop for folding, utility sink, and storage. Oversized garage.