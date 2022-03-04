4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $725,000

This beautiful one owner home sits in the desirable Brookberry Farm. Admire the fresh landscaping while enjoying your morning coffee on the front porch. The all-season sunroom is the place to relax while we Spring into a new season! The architect and craftsmanship in this home says it all! The coffered ceilings show off the living room along with a gorgeous rock fireplace. The hardwood floors in the dining and living room are immaculate. The backyard boasts of a grilling area and enough yard for whatever your hobby may be. The upstairs host an oversized entertainment room that could be your virtual learning center. The neighborhood features an Olympic size pool, play ground, sand volleyball, tennis courts, workout center and a clubhouse! All you need right here at your front door. Not to mention you are within 5 miles to fine dining and shopping. The only thing missing is YOU!