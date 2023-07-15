Welcome to your dream home in coveted Sherwood Forest! Magazine worthy home on a large, cul-de-sac lot with so many charming details that make this home a true show stopper. Light infused rooms throughout, an open concept main living area with stunning views of the lush, park-like backyard that features a creek with your very own sandbar! Two primary suites, one on the main and one on the upper level, 2nd den/loft area on UL, walk in attic area for extra storage, chef worthy kitchen, ml laundry room with a sink, spacious deck, windows and sliding glass door are Marvin fiberglass clad/wood. Basement is unfinished but is plumbed for a full bath plus two of the rooms have mini split units already in place...those areas just need paint and flooring in order to be considered finished square footage. 3 Photos show virtual renderings of what the rooms could be if finished. This home will make you feel like everyday is a vacation! Showings start on 7-14-2023.