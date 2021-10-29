 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $730,000

This immaculate spacious beautiful home sits in the highly desirable Brookberry Farm neighborhood. Enjoy the all-season sunroom. The extended deck off the sunroom has composite board decking. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and well-maintained hardwood floors. The oversized Primary on the main level offers a walk 2 walk in closets and a separate his and hers sink. Two beds on the 2nd level along with a loft area and don't forget the entertainment room. You will have an abundance of space in this home. The neighborhood offers a pool as well as a clubhouse for entertaining. The entertaining areas also include a work out facility, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts and a barn. The school is right around the corner as well as shopping and dining. If you enjoy walking or biking the trail is about 3 min from this home. Book your tour today!!

