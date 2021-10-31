The Thompson-Liipfert House was constructed in 1908 on what was considered to be one of the best building locations in Winston-Salem, sitting high above Glade Street. Dramatic architectural details include the wrap-around front porch, high ceilings, decorative moldings, the list goes on. Current owners have undertaken extensive renovations. These include new architectural shingle roof, custom gutter system, complete transformation of the kitchen, adding second full bathroom to the upper level, and multiple other improvements. See complete list. Detached garage with copper roof- doors recently replaced. Walkout basement offers expansion potential. Off street parking from 4th street to Shamrock St, two parking spaces.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $739,000
