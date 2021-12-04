4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $749,000

 Skip to main content
Stunning new J. Reader Construction home in The Arbors at Brookberry Farm! Main level features include: a chef’s kitchen with quartz counters and back lit cabinets. Huge pantry and drop zone area. Coffered ceilings in the family room with gas fireplace. Primary bedroom with with ensuite bathroom including a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanity, and water closet, primary bedroom closet that connects directly to the laundry room. Second level includes: 3 bedrooms, two sharing a jack and jill bathroom and one with a separate bathroom. Office/media room and large bonus room for all your flex needs! Enjoy all of the Brookberry amenities including, pool, tennis, clubhouse, exercise center, event barn and more!

