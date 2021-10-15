4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $749,000

This transitional custom home built by Kelly Harkey sits proudly at the back of a quiet cul-de-sac. The light filled entrance way leads you to elegant formal rooms with floor to ceiling windows and hardwood floors. The open kitchen great room with handsome built-ins and a stone fireplace is the perfect spot for nights by the fire enjoying family and friends. Off the great room, is a sunroom with unique wood and tile floors, and a custom built bar area. This room overlooks a private wooded backyard The spacious main level primary bedroom with generous his and her closets and a massive bathroom also has a charming fireplace. Step out from the bedroom onto a private deck to enjoy a morning cup of coffee! A partially finished upstairs bonus area and the framed unfinished basement offer endless possibilities for expansion. There is also a whole house generator! This one is full of high end finishes that will not disappoint!