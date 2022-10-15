4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $757,900

Currently under construction in Brookberry Farm - Isenhour Homes' popular Berkshire plan. But instead of this plan's usual upstairs, this Berkshire has a large finished basement with lots of unfinished storage. The main level features a Great Room with built-ins and coffered ceiling, separate Dining Room, Study, Kitchen with two pots and pans drawers, pull out trashcans and an Island for informal meals, 3 Bedrooms, Laundry Room with built-ins and laundry sink, Drop Zone with built-ins at the entrance from the main level Garage and a Screened Porch. The lower level features a 4th Bedroom with full Bath, a Recreation Room and a Game Room. ALL INFORMATION AND ROOM MEASUREMENTS ARE FROM PLANS AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE.