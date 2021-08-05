 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $759,900
Fabulous floor plan w/ main level primary suite, two walk-in closets, soaking tub, two separate vanities & tile shower. Open kitchen, large great room w/ fireplace & casual eat-in area. Main level study too! Three upper-level BRs & great storage! Finished basement includes playroom, nook & full bath. Screen porch overlooks half acre lot in popular Brookberry! Lots of privacy in rear of lot. Enjoy amenities: pool tennis, clubhouse, workout facility & more! Approx completion Jan/Feb 2022. Buy now and customize! Tax value for lot only.

