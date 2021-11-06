Gorgeous custom craftsman style home on .40 of an acre! Beautiful double door entryway. Soaring ceilings in great room with built-ins. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, large island with bar seating. Unique hidden cabinet pantry. Gas cook top. Main level primary ensuite with large double vanity, walk-in shower, separate tub and water closet. Primary bedroom connects to main level laundry. 2nd ML bedroom or office. 2 upper level bedrooms and bonus room. Covered porch and deck for entertaining. 3 car attached garage. Expected completion end of December.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.
Sept. 23, as it turns out, was a preview.
Investigators believe the teenager was shot while attending a gathering in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, where police say they located a crime scene.
Pandemic learning loss was profound in schools across Forsyth. Statewide test results show the impact.
School leaders caution that data should not be compared with previous years, given the disruption to education last year.
Q: I have recently heard from two separate sources that the recycling material being picked up is actually being disposed of along with regula…
A grieving family remembers beloved veteran. He was a survivor of a stabbing that sparked an addiction he could not overcome.
A brutal fight resulted in injuries that led a veteran into the spiral of addiction. His death from an ulcer, his parents say, was 12 years in the making.
An underlying cause of death for Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Michael McDonald was COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his death certificate.