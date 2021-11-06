4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $775,000

Gorgeous custom craftsman style home on .40 of an acre! Beautiful double door entryway. Soaring ceilings in great room with built-ins. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, large island with bar seating. Unique hidden cabinet pantry. Gas cook top. Main level primary ensuite with large double vanity, walk-in shower, separate tub and water closet. Primary bedroom connects to main level laundry. 2nd ML bedroom or office. 2 upper level bedrooms and bonus room. Covered porch and deck for entertaining. 3 car attached garage. Expected completion end of December.