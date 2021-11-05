4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $779,000

This one will be stunning! New home by Dream Builders W-S under construction in the Arbors at Brookberry! Home sits on quiet cul -de- sac lot and offers full Brookberry amenities. Popular open floor plan with main level primary bedroom AND nicely appointed second main level bedroom. Spacious kitchen with granite, large walk-in pantry and dining space open to great room with soaring 12-foot ceilings. Upstairs with loft, two large bedrooms each with private bath, and amazing bonus room. Unfinished basement for excellent storage or future expansion! Estimated completion January 2022.