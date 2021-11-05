 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $779,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $779,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $779,000

This one will be stunning! New home by Dream Builders W-S under construction in the Arbors at Brookberry! Home sits on quiet cul -de- sac lot and offers full Brookberry amenities. Popular open floor plan with main level primary bedroom AND nicely appointed second main level bedroom. Spacious kitchen with granite, large walk-in pantry and dining space open to great room with soaring 12-foot ceilings. Upstairs with loft, two large bedrooms each with private bath, and amazing bonus room. Unfinished basement for excellent storage or future expansion! Estimated completion January 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News