Clients selling due to job relocation. BRAND NEW never lived in custom home in Brookberry Farm loaded with high-end upgrades: white-oak engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops, & plantation shutters are featured exclusively throughout the spacious open floor plan. Beautiful tiled fireplace w/shiplap accent wall & built-ins adorn the living area. Abundant light showcases beautiful windows, soaring ceilings, neutral colors, & contrasting accents. Chefs kitchen with high-end appliances include 48” commercial style double-oven/7 burner gas cooktop, shiplap island, and walk-in storage system pantry. Main level boasts spacious master, lavish en-suite bath, soaking tub, 2 vanities, spa-shower, / large walk-in closet. Another main floor bedroom with en-suite bath and tiled shower. Two more bedrooms upstairs each with private baths, plus a large bonus room! Another brick fireplace is featured inside huge screened porch, with stamped concrete floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $779,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man faces multiple charges after Winston-Salem Police said he was part of a group of people driving dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles reck…
Pilot Mountain State Park is closed indefinitely; fire is confined to state property.
A new lawsuit has been filed against UNC School of the Arts accusing 25 former administrators and faculty members of either participating in sexual abuse against high school students or covering it up. The lawsuit names 39 plaintiffs.
A wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park grew to 500 acres Monday and is expected to reach 900 acres.
A machete-wielding man who died Sunday afternoon after he was shot by a Winston-Salem police officer was facing trial on several drug-related …
When Dave Clawson finally walked into his post-game news conference, he had a guest with him.
Thomas Wayne Hayes, 62, of New Greensboro Road, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, an arrest warr…
Denise Hartsfield, a retired district-court judge, announces that she will run for district attorney of Forsyth County in 2022
Denise Hartsfield, a retired District Court judge, announced Wednesday that she will run as a Democratic candidate for district attorney of Fo…
Another small earthquake takes place near Winston-Salem, which is the seventh seismic event in the past six days in the area
Another minor earthquake took place Saturday near Winston-Salem, the seventh seismic event to occur in Forsyth and Surry counties in the past …
The project, called Project Thunderbird, to get $106 million in state grants.