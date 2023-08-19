Parade of Homes Entry! GREAT NEW PLAN with a few modern touches! Main level primary suite with huge walk-in closet! Great outdoor spaces - screened porch, patio and front porch! Open concept in great room, complete with built-ins and gas fireplace, breakfast room and open kitchen! Walk-in pantry, large island and solid surface counters throughout! Mudroom and main level laundry! Finished bonus room and loft plus wonderful attic storage! Enjoy Brookberry amenities: pool, tennis, fitness facility, playground and hammock park!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $789,900
