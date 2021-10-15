Clients selling due to job relocation. BRAND NEW never lived in custom home in Brookberry Farm loaded with high-end upgrades: white-oak engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops, & plantation shutters are featured exclusively throughout the spacious open floor plan. Beautiful tiled fireplace w/shiplap accent wall & built-ins adorn the living area. Abundant light showcases beautiful windows, soaring ceilings, neutral colors, & contrasting accents. Chefs kitchen with high-end appliances include 48” commercial style double-oven/7 burner gas cooktop, shiplap island, and walk-in storage system pantry. Main level boasts spacious master, lavish en-suite bath, soaking tub, 2 vanities, spa-shower, / large walk-in closet. Another main floor bedroom with en-suite bath and tiled shower. Two more bedrooms upstairs each with private baths, plus a large bonus room! Another brick fireplace is featured inside huge screened porch, with stamped concrete floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; county has three additional related deaths
COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; county has three additional related deaths
Maurice Trevon Evans Jr., 15, is charged with murder in the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. Evans is being tried as an adult in the case.
Apartments, retail planned for site in East Winston. New development will be on site of former dry cleaner
30-unit complex to be built on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Third and Fourth streets.
The box cutter was confiscated, school officials said.
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.
Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business at gunpoint Wednesday evening.
Bonuses of $700 or $500 will be given in two installments as a way to retain employees in a tight labor market.
Reagan's Macy Pate blisters Bermuda Run West course to fire a 14-under 57 in conference championship
The sophomore had 13 birdies in her 18 holes to set state scoring record
Q: I read in the Winston-Salem Journal that three of our school board members voted against the mask mandate. Will you please identify these members?