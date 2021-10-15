 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $799,000

Clients selling due to job relocation. BRAND NEW never lived in custom home in Brookberry Farm loaded with high-end upgrades: white-oak engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops, & plantation shutters are featured exclusively throughout the spacious open floor plan. Beautiful tiled fireplace w/shiplap accent wall & built-ins adorn the living area. Abundant light showcases beautiful windows, soaring ceilings, neutral colors, & contrasting accents. Chefs kitchen with high-end appliances include 48” commercial style double-oven/7 burner gas cooktop, shiplap island, and walk-in storage system pantry. Main level boasts spacious master, lavish en-suite bath, soaking tub, 2 vanities, spa-shower, / large walk-in closet. Another main floor bedroom with en-suite bath and tiled shower. Two more bedrooms upstairs each with private baths, plus a large bonus room! Another brick fireplace is featured inside huge screened porch, with stamped concrete floor.

