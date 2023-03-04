Great view of woods from your screen porch! Close proximity to neighborhood pool and tennis from this home! Main level primary suite, large double vanity, huge walk-in closet and shower! Spacious great room, casual dining and open kitchen! Lots of wood floors on main level. Big kitchen island! Upper level loft and 3 bedrooms -- all with walk-in closets! Room for expansion in unfinished lower level plumbed for full bath! Enjoy fabulous Brookberry amenities: workout facility, clubhouse, bocce court and more! Great schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $834,900
