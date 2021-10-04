Custom built - one owner home in desirable Sherwood Forest! Priced $76,000 BELOW appraised value of $925,000! Whether you enjoy entertaining or a place of serenity, this is the home for you! Large screened in porch & deck features IPE wood flooring&overlooks professionally designed landscaped yard w/multi-tiered waterfall & custom bridge along stone pathway to pergola. Yard also features a beautiful fountain which will be enjoyed daily as you pull into your over-sized 3 car garage. Kitchen is for entertaining w/double ovens, warming tray, microwave, gas stove top w/vented hood, large walk-in pantry. Butler’s pantry perfect for coffee/serving & leads to dining rm. Spacious primary suite w/walk in shower, separate tub, double vanities, & large walk in closet. 1st office on main. 3 guest rooms with 2 full bath on UL w/extra large storage which can be finished or used as storage. Walkout basement w/den & fireplace, workout area, playroom, 2nd office, kitchenette, & large workshop!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $849,000
