4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $862,900

Spacious great room open to kitchen and casual eat-in area. Tons of natural light. Kitchen with large island, pantry and great cabinet space. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet, bath with free standing tub, double vanity, tile shower. Large unfinished basement for expansion with additional BR/BA. Screened porch and deck. Large 0.62 acre lot. Great bonus room with closets and access to buddy bath on upper level could be 5th BR. Fabulous Brookberry amenities include neighborhood pool, tennis, clubhouse, playground, pavilion and more!

