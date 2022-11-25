4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $889,900

DREAM STARTER in Brookberry Farm! Two main level bedrooms including primary! Some finished space plus bath in basement. Lower level could be finished to include 5th Bedroom and half bath could be converted into full bath. Sliding door from great room to screen porch! Main level office or flex space! Kitchen with huge pantry. Primary suite with huge walk-in closet, tile shower, and double vanity. Mudroom too! Loft and 2 upper level bedrooms. Check out Brookberry amenities: pool, tennis, club house, fitness facility, and lots more! Estimated completion November 2022.
