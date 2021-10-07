4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $899,000

Own a piece of history at the Mill at Tar Branch. You will be delighted with this breathtaking downtown home; the perfect blend of soaring ceilings, exposed beams, brick and beautiful details mixed with all the amenities and updates of today’s lifestyle. This sun filled gracious home is perfect for entertaining family & friends. Enjoy dinner or a cup of coffee on your private balcony. Cozy up by one of two fireplaces & enjoy a quiet conversation or a good book. The main floor primary bedroom has his & her walk-in closets. The secondary main floor bedroom offers plenty of closet space and a private bath. If you work from home, do not worry the main floor also offers an office with built-ins. Between the butler’s pantry & main level laundry you will find all the storage your heart desires. The second-floor features two bedrooms each with private bath, a craft room, & upper level den. A 2 car garage as well as smart home technology you will fall in love the moment you step in the door!