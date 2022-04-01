 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $925,000

This exceptional one-owner home in the desirable Brookberry Farm combines quality craftsmanship with a spacious, comfortable design. Custom details and wood flooring throughout the main level featuring a chefs' kitchen, breakfast area, and keeping room with a floor-to-vaulted ceiling shiplap wall. Coffered ceiling in living and dining rooms and built-in's around the fireplace make a perfect space for entertaining. French doors lead to a spacious office/playroom with vaulted ceilings and create an excellent work-from-home option. Main level primary suite with an exquisite trey ceiling, spacious closet, & huge spa-like bath with separate vanities, jetted tub & tiled walk-in shower. The upper level features 3 BRs, each with an en suite bath and generous walk-in closets, plus a bonus room and study loft. Screened porch & patio overlook the large flat backyard of this corner lot. You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home; schedule your showing today!

