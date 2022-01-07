4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $925,000

This is a perfect lot for your new home in Brookberry! It is comprised of .76 acres with trees, creek and an open space park buffer. Enjoy gorgeous views from the primary BR, great room, keeping room and covered porch. Main level boasts primary bedroom and secondary bedroom with adjoining full bath. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms each with their own baths as well as a bonus room. Full unfinished basement for storage or future expansion. Completion late 21/early 22. The earlier you buy the more choices you can make!