Nestled the popular Brookberry Farm neighborhood, this stunning luxury home boasts exquisite design and top-of-the-line finishes. The grand entryway welcomes you into a spacious open floor plan with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and a large center island perfect for entertaining. The Primary suite is a true retreat with a spa-like bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. ML mudroom, laundry and pantry. Additional ML bedroom or office. Enjoy your wooded views from the screened porch and covered deck. 3 car ML garage. Full unfinished basement. Enjoy the neighborhood pool, playground , clubhouse, gym and other neighborhood amenities! Estimated completion end of August 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $975,000
