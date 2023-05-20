Showings start Saturday, May 20. Welcome!! Sleek modern contemporary or soft traditional works here. Flooded with light, the open concept Great Room/Kitchen have defined spaces & many custom features. Discover the private office, drop zone nestled near kitchen with access to screened porch & over size Trex floored deck. The spacious, main floor Primary bedroom/bath features walk-in shower w/double shower heads & custom closet design. Upstairs are three secondary bedrooms each with private bathroom access & walk-in closets, walk-in attic storage & huge bonus/flex space (home theater, pool room/rec space, kids zone). Window treatments include shutters, soft, fabric blinds in GR, blinds upstairs. The bright, walk-out, basement is framed, wired & plumbed for a full bath & is ready to finish. The .71 acre lot has endless potential. All that is left is to “BUY NOW” See Matterport Tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
A Kernersville man illegally used millions of dollars from his business to lead a lavish lifestyle for years while lying on his tax returns to…
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
A longtime administrator with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be leaving her job to be the new superintendent of Watauga County Schools.
Q: Last year the plantings at the exit/entrance ramps on Salem Parkway at Stratford and Knollwood Roads were pulled out. It is now overgrown w…