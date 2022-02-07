4 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $132,500

Double-Wide in a very nice community in Yadkin County. Forbush Creek runs along and actually through the back part of the property. Just under 2.5 acres of partially wooded property with beautiful creek frontage and sand bars. Home is handicap accessible - New ramps on the front of the home and a new wheelchair lift on the back of the home. Home needs some cosmetic TLS but has huge potential! Large storage building and firepit in the back yard. Large covered porch on the back of the home.