4. Carter Falls and Powerhouse Trail Loop (Elkin)

A half-mile trail through an old-growth forest leads to the top of Carter Falls in Elkin.

This a scene-stealing favorite has a 60-foot cascading waterfall. The beautiful landmark is found along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail with many great views along the way. To clock more miles, begin your hike at Isaac’s Trailhead (total of 6 miles). Reward yourself afterwards with a trip to Grassy Creek Vineyard. Rated as moderate difficulty.

