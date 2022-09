There’s nothing quite like fair and carnival foods, from savory to sweet, classic to creative!

How about a Deep Fried Carmel Apple or Candied Grapes from the Candi Queen? You can find these near the main gate.

Offerings also include Ross Concessions’ Sugar Waffles and Pina Colada Funnel Cake and Off The Hook’s Firecracker and Blazing Blue Fish and Shrimp (both across from the beer garden).