4. Stands as the NBA Players Association president

Paul has served as president of the NBA Players Association since 2013, and he’s played a significant role in the league’s moments of tension throughout the years.

In 2014, he became a key voice against Donald Sterling, the former Los Angeles Clippers owner. Sterling made racist statements that later became public, which earned him a lifetime ban from the NBA and a $2.5-million fine. Paul pushed the conversation that led to Sterling’s ultimate selling of the Clippers.

And in 2020, he helped navigate a hiatus in the bubble after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in a first-round playoff game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The league resumed two days later while also unveiling multiple social justice indicatives to help the communities around NBA teams and their home cities.