40-Plus Stage Co. to present local playwright’s ‘Better Days’

“Better Days” started out back in the mid-‘80s as a one-act play.

“It was originally intended to be a part of a three-act play, but I never wrote the other two acts. Back in ’82 or ’83, we did film the one-act at the School of the Arts,” he said.

“Since then, I haven’t written anything for close to 25 years. Prior to that, though, I wrote a number of plays, most of which were done here in Winston-Salem. The last one that I did was in the late ‘90s,” Pirolo said. Much of that time was spent teaching at UNC School of the Arts.

“The original conception of the play completely went away,” he said. “The old ‘Better Days’ one-act is now basically a framing of the play, set in 1990. But we go back and watch what happens before it.”

Sharon Andrews, professor of acting and directing at Wake Forest University, has been part of the preparation of the new script for some time.

“I have had the great good fortune of discussing this play with Mark as it changed and grew over the last several months,” she said, “and I am very grateful for the opportunity to direct it.