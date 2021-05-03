5/11 - RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Sapelo'

I hold steadfast that the best stories are, at their core, about storytelling itself.

Where do they come from? Why do we tell them? Who do we tell them for? These questions are explored with a vivid tactility in Nick Brandestini’s enrapturing documentary, Sapelo. In this film, we meet the two young sons of Cornelia, an elderly Black woman and the last of the Saltwater Geechee people, as they discover and grow with the thick forests of Georgia.

These two boys, Johnathan and Marcus, are what drive the film. Their sibling rivalry practically levels Cassavetes, they’re so natural in front of a camera. And then you’re caught off guard by Marcus apologizing for cursing so much, a very small moment but one that shows how embedded (no pun intended) videography is in their generation.

What makes these two boy’s stories so compelling is how Brandestini presents these scenes of the two boys as synonyms for the stories Cordelia wishes to pass down onto them (which we hear throughout the film in voiceover), leading in each new morsel of adolescent drama with a fable, regarding a struggle with tradition, the unarticulated frustration of growing pains, the ability to tell (and — most importantly — see) stories.

Shot with a naturalistic beauty (hints of Malick), rugged and innocuous but deeply moving because of how in sync the filmmaking is with their energy; the audience is put into a parent-like position, observing Marcus and Johnathan playing and discovering and living, we never dare to interrupt that scary, profound process. It is this position that allows us to share Cornelia’s anxiety for the future of her culture. With this essential piece of modern Americana, Brandestini asks of us, of Cornelia: trust that these boys will rhyme with their history, in whatever form that may take.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.