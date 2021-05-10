5/13 - RiverRun Film Festival review: Television Event Review

The blurry line of morality between creating art that has something meaningful to say

and relate to the world, and the overall goal of entertainment or escape, is one that should

rightfully be on the minds of every filmmaker who decides they have something to say past their

narrative limitations. In Television Event - the title of which is deceptively dull - filmmaker Jeff

Daniels pushes this very query towards his own audience. Luckily, he neither cops out by

leaving the viewer to completely decipher a point, nor completely spoonfeeds the audience by

underestimating their intelligence. The film tells the story of The Day After, a television movie

that aired on ABC in 1983, telling a story about the disastrous dangers of nuclear war, and the

human cost of such reckless government decisions.

Part making-of doc, part political statement, Daniels and Co. do a fantastic job balancing

amusing, high-brow set gossip and the filmmakers’ determination to make the film that would