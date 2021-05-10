 Skip to main content
5/13 - RiverRun Film Festival review: Television Event Review
The blurry line of morality between creating art that has something meaningful to say

and relate to the world, and the overall goal of entertainment or escape, is one that should

rightfully be on the minds of every filmmaker who decides they have something to say past their

narrative limitations. In Television Event - the title of which is deceptively dull - filmmaker Jeff

Daniels pushes this very query towards his own audience. Luckily, he neither cops out by

leaving the viewer to completely decipher a point, nor completely spoonfeeds the audience by

underestimating their intelligence. The film tells the story of The Day After, a television movie

that aired on ABC in 1983, telling a story about the disastrous dangers of nuclear war, and the

human cost of such reckless government decisions.

Part making-of doc, part political statement, Daniels and Co. do a fantastic job balancing

amusing, high-brow set gossip and the filmmakers’ determination to make the film that would

mean the most to its audience considering the stakes, rather than just another puff piece made

for television. Though the runtime can often in the first half become a little too in love with the

studio inner workings that created most of the drama between filmmaker and production, the

aftermath of such a release - particularly at the height of the Cold War - proves to be fertile

ground for a discussion of not only what American audiences will tolerate during their daily

intake of network television, but also what good such a grisly piece, with such a contemptuous

journey from page to screen, can do in the long run of history. And given that Reagan, in his

memoirs, draws a direct line from the film to his signing of the Nuclear Forces Treaty with

Gorbachev, the answer is gratefully plain.

Aidan Healy is a student at UNC School of the Arts.

'Television Event'

Rating: MT (significant mature content)

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Review: 4 out of 5 stsars

When: Streaming on May 13

Tickets: $12 at goelevent.com/RiverRun/e/TelevisionEvent

