5/13 - RiverRun Film Festival review: Television Event Review

The blurry line of morality between creating art that has something meaningful to say
and relate to the world, and the overall goal of entertainment or escape, is one that should
rightfully be on the minds of every filmmaker who decides they have something to say past their
narrative limitations. In Television Event - the title of which is deceptively dull - filmmaker Jeff
Daniels pushes this very query towards his own audience. Luckily, he neither cops out by
leaving the viewer to completely decipher a point, nor completely spoonfeeds the audience by
underestimating their intelligence. The film tells the story of The Day After, a television movie
that aired on ABC in 1983, telling a story about the disastrous dangers of nuclear war, and the
human cost of such reckless government decisions.
Part making-of doc, part political statement, Daniels and Co. do a fantastic job balancing
amusing, high-brow set gossip and the filmmakers’ determination to make the film that would
mean the most to its audience considering the stakes, rather than just another puff piece made
for television. Though the runtime can often in the first half become a little too in love with the
studio inner workings that created most of the drama between filmmaker and production, the
aftermath of such a release - particularly at the height of the Cold War - proves to be fertile
ground for a discussion of not only what American audiences will tolerate during their daily
intake of network television, but also what good such a grisly piece, with such a contemptuous
journey from page to screen, can do in the long run of history. And given that Reagan, in his
memoirs, draws a direct line from the film to his signing of the Nuclear Forces Treaty with
Gorbachev, the answer is gratefully plain.
