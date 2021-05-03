5/14 - RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Can You Hear My Voice?'

Shout at Cancer UK is a London-based choir comprised of cancer patients who have undergone a laryngectomy as part of their treatment, which results in the removal of their voice boxes. This documentary from filmmaker Bill Brummel, who had the same procedure in 2016, is a profound and moving chronicle of the group’s preparation for a concert. It covers the inception of the group by Dr. Thomas Moore, various rehearsals, and the writing of their program to highlight the authentic experiences of the choir’s members.

The film is comprised of sit-down interviews, live footage, illustrative diagrams, and establishing shots. Brummel uses all these elements to tell the stories of individuals and the choir as a whole. He doesn’t shy away from conveying the difficulty of losing laughter or the burns from radiation therapy. In equal part we are shown the joy of this group, and how it provides its members with a community, a technique to exercise, and a boost in confidence built by the powerful bonds they form.

Not only do they rehearse songs, but the choir allows singers to amplify their voices and document their experiences through poetry or adaptation of songs that speak to their message. When member Sara Bowden Evans reads from her poem “Can You Hear My Voice?”, she sends a message to “Be thankful for the voice you have, and use it for a good purpose ... There are many precious things in life that can suddenly be taken.” A call to action that only becomes more resonant as we get to know the group and are stirred to great emotion at the recording of their truly remarkable show. You don’t want to miss this outdoor screening at SECCA on May 14th at 8:30pm, or the same day virtually through RiverRun.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.