5/15-16 - RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Landlocked'

It’s a quintessential film festival tear-jerker: A man named Nicholas (Dustin Gooch) reunites with his estranged transgender parent (Delia Kropp) to spread the ashes of his birth mother at sea. Timothy Hall’s Landlocked paves the way for a subtextual reflection on loss, grief, and identity, but runs out of road before it can arrive somewhere great.

Gooch offers a powerful performance that carries the film; you can always read palpable frustration and real-time grief in his expressions, and Hall is smart to focus heavily on his faces. And with an equally wonderful performance from Kropp as the transgender parent…I still don’t feel their chemistry. Obviously a lack of chemistry is expected for a fractured parent-child relationship, but I can’t shake the feeling that the disconnect might go beyond Hall’s intentions.