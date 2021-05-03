5/15-16 - RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Landlocked'

It’s a quintessential film festival tear-jerker: A man named Nicholas (Dustin Gooch) reunites with his estranged transgender parent (Delia Kropp) to spread the ashes of his birth mother at sea. Timothy Hall’s Landlocked paves the way for a subtextual reflection on loss, grief, and identity, but runs out of road before it can arrive somewhere great.
Gooch offers a powerful performance that carries the film; you can always read palpable frustration and real-time grief in his expressions, and Hall is smart to focus heavily on his faces. And with an equally wonderful performance from Kropp as the transgender parent…I still don’t feel their chemistry. Obviously a lack of chemistry is expected for a fractured parent-child relationship, but I can’t shake the feeling that the disconnect might go beyond Hall’s intentions.
The film’s marketing description of “transgender father” to describe Nicholas’ MtF transgender mother had me a bit worried with how Hall would treat her character, but I was put at ease with the film’s silent empathy for her identity. Nicholas’ struggle with his mother’s identity is without malice, another facet of drastic change in his life that he—just like any man in grief—can’t help but stumble through. Despite what a clunky first act may lead the audience to believe, Hall takes the delicate issue of gender identity into understanding hands and provides the universal pathos it deserves.
One would think that the introduction of a new mother figure and the simultaneous loss of an old one would imply a smorgasbord of emotional layers to reckon with, but Hall takes everything straight on, down the easiest path. In spite of it’s well-realized characters and rich undercurrent of sensitivity, Landlocked is a road trip film that’s too unconcerned with the journey.