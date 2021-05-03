5/8 - RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Events Transpiring Before, During, and After a High School Basketball Game'

The title of this feature, while too painfully long to continue referring to, does succeed at creating no false expectations about what it’s delivering. This slice-of-life comedy is set in the not-too-distant world of an Alberta high school circa 1999, where the scrawny, amateur basketball team concern themselves far more with deciphering the existential value of The Matrix than any athletic aspirations, only to be crushed when they face a far more daunting team.

Surrounding the game are a number of interwoven conflicts between coaches, referees, and a radicalized group of theatre kids attempting to organize an anti-censorship protest. This tapestry of events does little to create a complex narrative web like in Magnolia or Crash. Instead, the film would rather have the audience revel in quotidian events, conversations, and the serene silence of school hallways in the after-hours.

While this movie takes its flavor from the period’s classics like Dazed and Confused, its chit-chatting characters sit on the benches rather than live off the screen like Linklater’s indie icons or the angsty teen rebels of John Hughes. There’s a clear awareness of this behind the camera as well. Scenes are presented almost exclusively in a series of unbroken wide shots framed to fit the ensemble but not too close as to heighten their emotions.

With its offbeat humor and dry, unaffected aesthetic, there will certainly be a niche audience drawn to this film. However, if someone doesn’t find the situation itself to be personally relatable, then this movie has not much else to offer. The 75-minute feature will be screening virtually through RiverRun on Saturday, May 8th.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.