5 Bedroom Home in Advance - $419,900

***Showings Start 11/2/21** A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 full bath, 2 car garage home in Kinderton Village. Convenient to the interstate, restaurants and grocery stores. Features include designer kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash and farm sink. Numerous upgraded light fixtures and coffered ceiling in dining room. Crown molding, craftsman trim work throughout the home. Primary bedroom is a retreat with luxury bath, walk-in closet and separate sitting room with french doors. Third floor with a full bath provides private guest space. Covered backyard porch with large fenced in yard for great outdoor entertaining. Concrete curbing added in front for curb appeal. House also comes with a newly installed (2021) solar panel system significantly reducing monthly electric bill. Garage has upgraded outlet for EV charging. Neighborhood has a pool, basketball court, fishing pond, playground and sidewalks throughout. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING!!!!!!