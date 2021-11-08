***Showings Start 11/2/21** A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 full bath, 2 car garage home in Kinderton Village. Convenient to the interstate, restaurants and grocery stores. Features include designer kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic backsplash and farm sink. Numerous upgraded light fixtures and coffered ceiling in dining room. Crown molding, craftsman trim work throughout the home. Primary bedroom is a retreat with luxury bath, walk-in closet and separate sitting room with french doors. Third floor with a full bath provides private guest space. Covered backyard porch with large fenced in yard for great outdoor entertaining. Concrete curbing added in front for curb appeal. House also comes with a newly installed (2021) solar panel system significantly reducing monthly electric bill. Garage has upgraded outlet for EV charging. Neighborhood has a pool, basketball court, fishing pond, playground and sidewalks throughout. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING!!!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Advance - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…
UPDATE: The Silver Alerts have been canceled for Chrissy Lee Baker and Thomas Shawn Bingham.
Authorities in Stokes County found a man's body Friday on the side of Payne Road near King.
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
A teen in Yadkin County was shot and killed on Thursday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are using all investigative means and resources necessary to identify the person that was found on U.S Highway 52,” said Kira Boyd, a poli…
'These dogs could have killed me': A Winston-Salem woman faces civil violations after three dogs attacked a man
A Winston-Salem woman has been cited after three dogs were accused of attacking another city resident while the dogs were running loose near O…
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported that a Jeep Cherokee and cash was taken from a Wiley Middle School teacher.
He was an equipment manager as a student in the 1970s and has volunteered to help the last 20 years or so on game days