5 Bedroom Home in Advance - $749,000

Offer deadline Monday 2/21 - 7:00 pm. Absolutely stunning custom built home in the highly sought after Oak Valley Golf Community. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath beauty offers over 4,700 square feet of elegant living space. Main level features primary bed and bath suite, fabulous Chef's kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter and pantry space, island, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, formal dining, cozy den with fireplace, keeping area and private study. Upper level offers second primary bed and bath suite, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Lower level theater room, bedroom, full bath, den, office and playroom could be used as separate living quarters. Tons of walk in attic and basement storage. Additional upgrades include vintage stain glass, speaker and surround sound systems, invisible fencing, sprinkler system, Smart garage doors, Nest thermostats, Gutterguard gutters and Fiber optics. Showings begin Sat, 2-19. Open House Sun, 2-20.