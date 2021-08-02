 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Advance - $850,000

Evolving and expanding since original construction, this Southern home offers many luxury amenities and recent updates including 35 new windows with Plantation Shutters, 6 motorized shades with black-out features, 3 Rinnai Water Heaters, 3 HVAC units, New Roof, Gutters, and Garage Doors, Aluminum Fencing in the backyard with terraced rose garden, Coffered Ceilings, Numerous Built-ins, Subzero Refrigerator, Viking 6-burner Gas Range and potfiller, 2 Gas Log fireplaces, hardwood and slate floors throughout the main level, and Geek Squad technology throughout the home. Floorplan features include two primary suites (main level, 2nd floor), office/6th bedroom on main level with half bath, Bonus Rooms for library/exercise/playroom, incredible kitchen with beadboard ceiling, walk-in pantry, center island with vegetable sink, built-in desk, and new fixtures. Bermuda Run is a gated community with optional memberships to the country club featuring Golf, Pool, Tennis, Dining and social events.

