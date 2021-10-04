Gorgeous, high-end home with stunning finishes! Designer kitchen with quartz counters, top of the line appliances, pot-filler above gas cooktop, wall oven/ MW, large farm sink, soft close cabinets, pots & pans drawers, sleek hardware throughout. Open floorplan in the kitchen, breakfast and living space on the main level. Spacious covered patio in the back. Wood & wood-look laminate floors in all spaces but beds & baths. Large DR in the front of the home is spacious and makes great flexible space. In-law/ guest suite on main level with full bath. The 2nd level includes the owner's suite w. a large bathroom, quartz double vanity, walk-in closet, and water closet. Sunny 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are off of the hall with laundry. Spacious den or bonus space makes for a great office, second living space, or playroom! Private deck off the second level is a perfect owner’s retreat. 3rd level makes for a great exercise room/ play space, or as its own guest space w. private full bath. See attachments!
5 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $415,000
