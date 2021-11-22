5 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $429,900

5 Bedroom w/ Upper Level Bonus Room 4 full bathrooms, 2.5 level home in highly sought after Kinderton Village. Sparkling Quartz Counters in Kitchen and all 4 bathrooms. The lower Level is adorned with high-grade Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Gas log Fire-place in the Living Room and Crown molding throughout w/ wainscoting in Entry. The Formal Dining Room has Boxed molding. The main- level guest bedroom has a Full Bath. The 2nd floor features 4 Bedrooms, with loft area perfect for an office or desk. Primary Bedroom with Tray Ceiling, Over sized Luxury Master Bathroom with Tiled Floor, Over-sized soaker tub, Tiled Shower, Toilet Room, Large Walk-in Closet. The half floor can be used as a bonus room or additional bedroom, offers full bathroom and closet. Back exterior features Fully Covered 33 ft porch w/ poured concrete patio, privacy curtains installed. Lawn has recently been seeded/plugged for fall. 2 car garage w/ partial attic storage. Fans in all bedrooms, Freezer outlet in garage.