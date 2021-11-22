5 Bedroom w/ Upper Level Bonus Room 4 full bathrooms, 2.5 level home in highly sought after Kinderton Village. Sparkling Quartz Counters in Kitchen and all 4 bathrooms. The lower Level is adorned with high-grade Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Gas log Fire-place in the Living Room and Crown molding throughout w/ wainscoting in Entry. The Formal Dining Room has Boxed molding. The main- level guest bedroom has a Full Bath. The 2nd floor features 4 Bedrooms, with loft area perfect for an office or desk. Primary Bedroom with Tray Ceiling, Over sized Luxury Master Bathroom with Tiled Floor, Over-sized soaker tub, Tiled Shower, Toilet Room, Large Walk-in Closet. The half floor can be used as a bonus room or additional bedroom, offers full bathroom and closet. Back exterior features Fully Covered 33 ft porch w/ poured concrete patio, privacy curtains installed. Lawn has recently been seeded/plugged for fall. 2 car garage w/ partial attic storage. Fans in all bedrooms, Freezer outlet in garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
Q: I’m vacationing in South Carolina and the liquor stores are fully stocked while we’ve looked at barren shelves in Winston-Salem for months. Why?
The intersection where North Cherry Street connects to University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem is being reworked to permanently …
In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.
What did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson say when he spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem? The usual.
Robinson, a firebrand Republican, was introduced as a “95-percent” likely candidate for governor.
A 22-year-old from Winston-Salem faces a charge of murder in the death of a Forsyth County 17-year-old whose body was found lying on the side of a Stokes County road.
Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson remembers the first time he cried at a movie.
Also: Reader says he remembers rolling the quad at Wake Forest University in the late 50s.
Local bakery owner Stacey Milner and her friend and gingerbread artist Lindsay Deibler will appear on the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Champ…
Amid gunshots, four juveniles in a stolen pickup crash vehicle in Winston-Salem. One of them is now in critical condition.
Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle suffered injuries Tuesday when their vehicle struck a home in Winston-Salem, authorities said. Gunshots wer…