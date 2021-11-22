5 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $439,900

This home is a Stunner! The ONE you have been waiting for! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Kinderton Village, Bermuda Run. As you approach this beautiful property, the warm, inviting landscaping welcomes you. When you enter this home you will see the love, and care that it has been given, from the gorgeous custom built-ins in the office, granite countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, to the beautiful accent wall going upstairs. Not to mention upgraded tile and laminate flooring. The layout offers a spacious open floor plan, large rooms, plenty of space to play and grow. Enjoy your morning, or entertain friends and family on the covered patio, with a fenced in backyard view. Local to grocery stores, restaurants, and easy access to the highway. Neighborhood has a pool, basketball court, fishing pond, playground and sidewalks throughout. Bring your buyers, I don't have to tell you this one will not last long!