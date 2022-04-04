 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bermuda Run - $715,000

Showings begin April 3rd & 4th. Overlooking the 13th Fairway on the East Course at Bermuda Run Country Club, this Williamsburg style home offers plenty of room to roam for everyone in the family including the in-laws! The lower level leads to PRIVATE GUNNITE POOL and features a second full kitchen, 4th bathroom (steam shower), playroom with masonry fireplace, office, and storage areas. The main level has an upgraded Primary Suite, Kitchen with double ovens and breakfast bar, a cozy den with Gas Logs, formal living and dining rooms for entertaining special guests, and a Tiled Sunroom leading to a large TREX Deck. The second floor has 4 large bedrooms and multiple walk-in closets. This home has been recently painted (interior and exterior) and has new carpet. The roof was replaced in 2021. The black aluminum fence is also new. Membership to the Club is deeded with the property allowing you to enjoy 36 holes of Golf, lighted Tennis Courts, Pickleball, and organized social events

