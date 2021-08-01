 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $1,879,000

Remarkable c.1798 Moravian farm house sited on 8+ acres. The house was the home of the first Hanes descendant in NC. The house received a meticulous restoration in 2015 including all new systems, cedar shingle roof, copper gutters, new baths, a historically sympathetic addition includes state-of-the-art kitchen, 2-story great room with wood burning fireplace, wonderful open porch with another fireplace, stone terrace and new garage with expansion potential. Stunning professionally landscaped grounds features the original, restored springhouse. A long winding driveway creates the perfect approach to this historic masterpiece. Protected with Preservation North Carolina Restrictive Covenants to prevent development. Truly a one-of-a kind property. Property qualifies for the Forsyth County 50% Historic Tax Credit.

