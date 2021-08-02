 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $355,000

5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $355,000

5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $355,000

Completely updated 5 bedroom contemporary home in beautiful Clemmons! Updates include NEW engineered hardwood flooring, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW countertops, NEW deck, NEW fence, all NEW light fixtures and faucets, 2 owner suites on the main level, handicapped accessible extra large shower, 90 gallon deep soaker tub, over 3300 sqft, both HVAC units replaced 4.5 years ago, NEW 80 gallon water heater, and NEW custom built front door! Don't hesitate to come check out why this home is so perfect to you! ( Images are virtually staged to show to potential in each room)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News