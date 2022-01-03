5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $385,000

Hard to Find 5 bedroom home in desirable Clemmons location! Well designed floorplan with lots of storage. Bright kitchen with island for additional seating/workspace plus adjacent breakfast/dining area (combined sq. ft - 21 x 14). Large, corner pantry for out-of-site storage. Custom features incl. deep farm-style sink, quartz counters, arched doorway to sunroom. Main level office space/library has double doors with frosted glass for added privacy. Sunroom is a wonderful area for extended living space and access to patio & privacy fenced, level backyard. Main Level laundry room adjacent to kitchen. Upper level offers 5 bedrooms plus an additional room for storage or computer room (no window). Bedrooms have large closets - most are walk-in. Stunning primary bedroom retreat with over-sized shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Attached garage has built-in shelving for storage. Priced below area market average for sq. ft. Neighborhood Pool and Clubhouse.