5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $411,940

5 Bedroom BEAUTY in Titan Village community! The Hayden plan is a must see with the space you need and the openness your heart desires featuring 5 roomy bedrooms (one of which is on the main level with a full bathroom), a dedicated office PLUS a large LOFT! Step onto elegant Revwood flooring that flows seamlessly from the front door to the back and allow your eyes to be drawn in to the cozy yet spacious great room with corner fireplace. Adjoining the great room is the kitchen with HUGE island topped with glistening granite counters, recessed lights & stainless appliances (gas range!) Oh but it doesn't stop there, your guests will LOVE their own private spot on the main level to unwind and enjoy their stay. Upper level consists of a large Primary bedroom (20x13) with en-suite bath and not one but TWO CLOSETS! The loft is a great area for work or play, you choose in your new home! Clemmons schools, close to shopping & highways, what more can you ask for? Celebrate 2023 in TITAN VILLAGE!