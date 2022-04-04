 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $450,000

**Please submit all offers by Monday 4/4 at 12:00pm!! On the hunt for a home with extra space? This is the one! This home in the Meadowbrook subdivision features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, a recently renovated kitchen, flex space and a large sunroom! If that’s not enough, Meadowbrook has a neighborhood lake and is a short drive to Tanglewood Park, shopping, restaurants and I40! Schedule your showing today!

