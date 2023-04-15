Welcome to Cloud’s Harbor! Enter into the large foyer and adjoining dining with beautiful coffered ceiling and upgraded brushed nickel light fixtures. The Victor is a two-story floor plan with primary on main and three and a half bathrooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring extends throughout all first floor common areas. Granite countertops and tile backsplash compliment the white cabinets in the kitchen, which includes an eat-in space, gas stainless steel range, and an island that looks into the large family room, perfect for entertaining! Take a walk up the wood tread stairs to find four additional bedrooms and a large bonus room. This convenient location is close to the Village of Clemmons and an easy drive to Winston-Salem. The fun awaits you!