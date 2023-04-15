Welcome to Cloud’s Harbor! Enter into the large foyer and adjoining dining with beautiful coffered ceiling and upgraded brushed nickel light fixtures. The Victor is a two-story floor plan with primary on main and three and a half bathrooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring extends throughout all first floor common areas. Granite countertops and tile backsplash compliment the white cabinets in the kitchen, which includes an eat-in space, gas stainless steel range, and an island that looks into the large family room, perfect for entertaining! Take a walk up the wood tread stairs to find four additional bedrooms and a large bonus room. This convenient location is close to the Village of Clemmons and an easy drive to Winston-Salem. The fun awaits you!
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $456,671
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
Q: When is the Michael’s store on Hanes Mall Boulevard going to reopen? There is no information on their website. Why are they closed?
Charles Barkley is an unabashed disciple of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. And when the popular chain recently came under attack, Barkley rushed to t…
The wreck occurred on eastbound I-40 between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, but the impacts are widespread.
A wreck at Peters Creek Parkway and Olivers Crossing Drive claimed the life of Minetta Lowe Werts in Winston-Salem.