5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $479,500

Incredible, Custom Built 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Single Family Home available for sale in thriving Clemmons, NC behind West Forsyth High School and Southwest Elementary School! Less than 2 miles from new Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Clemmons along with the local YMCA right down the road. With 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and Laundry Room + Office, this home is a must see. Updated features include granite counter-tops, open-floor plan, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, custom fixtures, and much more!