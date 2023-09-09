This Victor floorplan will catch your eye from the moment you see it. The stylish exterior of millstone brick is accented by shadowledge florentine stone and mountain fern vinyl siding. The custom design features of this home are evident as soon as you walk into the entry and throughout the spacious and open main floor. The coffered ceiling in the dining room is just the start. Continue onto the heart of the home and see the gourmet kitchen complete with double ovens, upgrades cabinetry in glacier gray and quartz countertops in montclair white. The huge island is perfect for friends and family to gather around. The primary suite is conveniently located on the main floor and you will love the large tiled shower. Continue up the wood tread stairs to four more bedrooms, two baths and a very large bonus room where you can watch all of your favorite movies.