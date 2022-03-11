5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $515,000

Welcome to your home in Clemmons West! If you are looking for more space, this house is for you! The sunroom overlooks the large backyard and allows lots of natural light to fill the kitchen. You'll find tons of cabinets, built-in pantry, and island with plenty of seating room in the kitchen. On the main level, there is a huge dining room, living room, and den that make a great space for entertaining. And, your guests will have plenty of parking with the circle driveway. The primary bedroom is on the 2nd floor with its own private and updated bathroom. There is plenty of room for a sitting area in that room, as well to create your own retreat space. On the 2nd floor, there are two other large bedrooms. In the basement, you will find two additional bedrooms. The den space in the basement would make the perfect spot to come in and relax after playing, gardening, or just hanging out in the backyard. There is a lot to love in this home and in this neighborhood! Come see for yourself!