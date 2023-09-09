The popular Saluda floorplan is a showstopper through and through. This beautiful home offers luxury flooring through the main floor in Heardsville Boardwalk. The two-story entry will impress you, but prepare to be blown away as you advance to the open concept living room, eating area and gourmet kitchen. This kitchen will catch your eye with plenty of cabinets, quartz countertops, a stainless steel vent hood and walk in pantry. You will not miss anything as your friends and family mingle about the kitchen, living room and sunroom. Continue upstairs where you will find an oasis of a primary suite that is complete with your own personal sitting room and a walk-in closet that you will have to see to believe. The second floor laundry will make it doing chores a breeze. Come see the hidden gem of Clemmons.